EDM.com Playlist Picks: Aluna, Alan Walker, Matroda & More [9/30/22]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.
EDM.com Top Hits
Alan Walker & Trevor Daniel - Extremes
Aluna & MK - Kiss It Better
Honey Dijon & Channel Tres - Show Me Some Love (feat. Sadie Walker)
Festival Hits 2022
HUGEL & Cumbiafrica - Marenita (Matroda Remix)
RIOT - Back Twista
Bleu Clair, OOTORO & Chyra - Killer Bee
Electronic Avenue
Cookie Monsta, Flux Pavilion & Koven - I'm Delighted
yetep, KLAXX - Journey
Zandros - Prisoner
These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2022 Playlist.