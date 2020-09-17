pluko and Marlhy Speak Up for the Youth on New Single "Feelings" [Premiere]

The 20-year-old producer known as pluko has joined forces with singer-songwriter Marlhy to drop Gen Z's new anthem titled "Feelings." The track, which arrives via pluko's imprint Splendid Society, follows his recent album COLOR BLIND, serving as the next step in his impressive sonic journey. If you are looking for a relatable feel-good track to help get you through the week, this is the song for you.

"Feelings" touches upon the struggle many of our youth face during these unprecedented times. We're living in a world where each generation is stricken with the problems the previous age group helped to foster. When you're young, things feel hopeless, but the lyrics of this track serve to provide a sense of optimism, instilling that notion that you have the ability to change your own outlook. The production matches the uplifting energy, layering the vocals of both pluko and Marlhy's balanced melodies, creating the perfect mix of indie and electronica.

"I wrote 'Feelings' as a song to reflect my outlook on the world and life in general," pluko said in a press release. "Kind of just accepting things for how they are and really just making your life about what you want it to be. Turning not so good situations into good ones. I really want this song to just teach people to appreciate what they have, love each other, and to be accepting. Above all, I want this song to make people FEEL HAPPY."

"I know, for me personally, I sometimes take small things too seriously or worry too much about things I shouldn't. I hope when people hear feelings they feel a sense of release and are able to live in the moment," Marlhy adds. "One of the most important things I've learned growing up is that life is so much better when you're focused on what makes YOU happy and simply taking things as they come.”

pluko's career is continuing to burgeon after releasing his critically-acclaimed second studio album COLOR BLIND in May 2020. Prior to that he dropped his 2018 standout album sixteen, which was released on ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective, and the 2019 mixtape CLASS XIX. He's now internationally renowned with over 70 million streams across all platforms.

Marhly is a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist who, at just 18-years-old, has already taken the world by storm with her unparalleled style of genre-twisting pop. Influenced by the likes of Amy Winehouse, The Cure, and Bob Marley, she's released trending singles including "Claustrophobic," "Green Light" and "Bubbles," each landing on Spotify's New Music Friday.

