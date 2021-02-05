pluko Partners with Sad Alex and Duckwrth For New Single "High Hopes"

After his much-anticipated sophomore album, Color Blind, and his latest EP, Baby Blue, pluko starts 2021 with a high-energy collaboration with the multifaceted singer-songwriter, Sad Alex, and LA-based recording artist, Duckwrth for their new single, "High Hopes."

Out now via Red Bull Records, this smooth, energetic track gracefully unites each artist's signature sound. pluko's funk-fueled production holds the song down, Duckwrth's slick lyricism kicks things off, all while Sad Alex's seductive melodies carry the chorus. The result is a vibrant, multi-genre collaboration that effortlessly bounces from hip-hop to electronic to pop and back again.

The partnership of pluko, Sad Alex, and Duckwrth was born through Red Bull Discover Your Wiiings, with "High Hopes" serving as the official campaign soundtrack. Red Bull Discover Your Wiiings is a series of augmented reality (AR) games featuring five Red Bull athletes, including online gamer Ninja, surfer Carissa Moore, skateboarder Zion Wright, mountain biker Kate Courtney, and the motorsports legend Travis Pastrana. Players can enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes now through March 31st on the Red Bull AR app. For more information, visit here.

"High Hopes" by pluko, Sad Alex, and Duckwrth is available now on Red Bull Records. Check it out below.

FOLLOW PLUKO:

Facebook: facebook.com/plukomusic

Twitter: twitter.com/pluko

Instagram: instagram.com/pluko

Spotify: spoti.fi/33Ek6a5

FOLLOW SAD ALEX:

Facebook: facebook.com/imsadalex

Twitter: twitter.com/imsadalex

Instagram: instagram.com/imsadalex

Spotify: spoti.fi/3tsFpHB

FOLLOW DUCKWRTH:

Facebook: facebook.com/Duckwrth

Twitter: twitter.com/DUCKWRTH

Instagram: instagram.com/duckwrth

Spotify: spoti.fi/3pUnQ0T