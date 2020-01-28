Porter Robinson fans far and wide have cause for celebration. It's been six years since the superstar DJ/producer released his debut studio-length album, Worlds, and he's revealed plans to follow it up with an effort titled Nurture in 2020.

To that end, Robinson has teased the lead single from the effort, "Get Your Wish." The song is slated for an official premiere tomorrow at 11:00 AM PST via YouTube. In the meantime, fans can hear that Robinson hasn't strayed far from his wistful, shimmering synth work by listening to a clip of the single he tweeted as part of the announcement.

Robinson is known to reinvent himself every few years, having boldly departed from the electro house style encapsulated in his debut EP, Spitfire, for Worlds. It's too early to tell whether Nurture will see the producer double down on his previous album's sound or shift gears once again for a new chapter in his career.

No release date has been announced for Nurture at the time of writing.

