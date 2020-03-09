Porter Robinson has unveiled that the second single off of his upcoming album, Nurture, will be released tomorrow. On Twitter, he shared some artwork and revealed that the name of the follow-up to January's "Get Your Wish" is "something comforting."

Not much is known about the upcoming single as he's only revealed the name alongside images of a Microsoft Paint drawing, the sky, and what appears to leaves behind a fence. As expected, the entire EDM world is losing its collective mind over the news similar to how many fans and artists reacted to his comeback two months ago.

Last month, he and Madeon received news that four years after its release, their iconic collaboration "Shelter" was certified gold by the RIAA. Shortly before that, he expressed his appreciation for those who choose to remix his tracks after a remix received criticism from fans online.

Porter Robinson's latest track "something comforting" is slated to release on Tuesday, March 10th.

