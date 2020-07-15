Porter Robinson Celebrates Birthday with Bitpop Remix of "Get Your Wish" by Anamanaguchi

The hype surrounding Porter Robinson's Nurture LP is bubbling over.

Celebrating his birthday in style, Robinson has shared a new remix of the album's lead single "Get Your Wish." The track, which was released back in February 2020 to critical acclaim, received a quirky electronic rework from frequent collaborators Anamanaguchi.

Remixing a track of this caliber is no easy task, but the New York City electronic four-piece hit the nail on the head by flipping "Get Your Wish" into a blistering bitpop beast. Anamanaguchi is one of Robinson's favorite acts, as they were tapped for a scintillating synthwave remix of his seminal single "Sad Machine" before appearing at both Second Sky Music Festival and its virtual companion, Secret Sky. He also champions their music every chance he gets.

You can listen to the remix in full below. To celebrate Porter Robinson's birthday, re-live the most monumental moments of his career here.

