The hundreds of thousands of fans who tuned into Porter Robinson's set during his virtual Secret Sky Music Festival were treated to the debut of an unreleased track. Titled "Look At The Sky," the new song embodies everything fans of the multi-genre superstar know and love.

After performing more than an hour's worth of new music, timeless classics, and a bizarre yet on-point Avril Lavigne mashup, he thanked everyone for watching his set and stood on the side of his makeshift stage while projected text introduced the new single.

Luckily for those unfortunate souls who missed the digital festival, someone on Reddit recorded the segment of the stream that featured the new track and shared it for all to enjoy.

While the electronic music extravaganza served as an uplifting experience during these uncertain times, providing entertainment to those stuck inside was not his only good deed. Throughout the stream, donations were collected for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund and 100% of proceeds will go to the charity.

At the time of writing, Porter Robinson has not revealed when "Look At The Sky" or Nurture will be released.

