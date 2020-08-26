Porter Robinson Drops Introspective New Single "Mirror"

Porter Robinson is continuing his journey to Nurture with the next installment from the album, titled "Mirror." The new single gives fans another glimpse into the mind of the famed producer, following its predecessors "Get Your Wish" and "Something Comforting." Through the vulnerable track, we see Porter continue his transcendent path past self-doubt, giving listeners a much-needed sense of unity through a feeling that plagues so many of us.

"Mirror" features his signature soaring synths paired with a duet of his own vocals, which serve as an internal monologue. The uplifting piano chords open to a bright soundscape that channels a sense of optimism, while the lyrics explore the negative emotions one may battle. The juxtaposition between the tones and verses reflects the ongoing fight we go through in life, trying to push through the bad in order to get to the good.

In the description of the track's YouTube upload, Porter shared his inspiration behind it.

mirror is a song about the costs of being hard on yourself. we all have these avatars that we give to our critical inner voices - we might imagine a scornful parent telling us we’ll fail, or a critic telling us our work comes up short, or a society telling us that we aren’t good enough - it’s about recognizing that most of this criticism is self-inflicted. for years, i was imagining the worst thing a critic might say about my music and looking at my own work as negatively as possible as a way to protect myself from criticism, but it never once served me. my hope is that other people can overcome this same kind of shame - it can be really liberating to recognize that most of the time, we’re only letting our own thoughts get in the way, and we can do something about it.

Fans continue to reel in anticipation of Porter's sophomore album, which has no official release date at the time of this article's publishing. The pressure to follow up his highly praised debut Worlds is what has inspired so much of the self-doubt expressed in the tracks from Nurture. However, considering the acclaim he's been receiving from these last three releases, we hope the beloved artists' fears are subsiding.

