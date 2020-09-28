Watch This Haunting, Porter Robinson-Approved Piano Cover of "Mirror"

Pianist and YouTuber Keudae has released a haunting cover of Porter Robinson's "Mirror," a single from the Grammy Award-nominated electronic music producer's highly anticipated sophomore LP, Nurture.

Flanked by nothing but electric light strands and her Korg Kross synth, Keudae presents a nearly five-minute performance in she transforms the original into a scintillating piano ballad. The cover caught the attention of Porter Robinson himself, who took to Twitter to share the video and heap praise. "i really really enjoyed this and it just gets better the further along you listen," he wrote.

Keudae's YouTube channel also features other covers of tracks by Robinson, like "Something Comforting" and "Get Your Wish," as well as music from Madeon and Avicii, among others. A surefire standout is her "jazzified" take on Porter Robinson and Madeon's fabled single "Shelter."

Check out Keudae's impressive "Mirror" cover below.