Porter Robinson Drops Mixed-Media Music Video for "Mirror"

Porter Robinson recently dropped his introspective single "Mirror" as the next piece of the Nurture puzzle he's created for his fans. The transcendent track follows "Get Your Wish" and "Something Comforting," further unveiling the internal struggles Porter went through post-Worlds and the beauty of getting out of a negative headspace. So far he's delivered two powerful music videos for this single's predecessors and he is now back with a mixed-media visual for "Mirror."

The video opens in a secluded forest, the same landscape that's been used with the other Nurture visuals. Porter isn't featured in the video—instead, he uses an animated drawing of himself singing as the viewer traverses the dark forest before finally reaching a clearing. The visuals are symbolic, emphasizing the message that you need to push through the bad to get to the good and that it's often you who gets in the way of doing so.

At the time of this article's publication, Porter's sophomore album Nurture has no official release date. You can watch the official music video for "Mirror" below.

FOLLOW PORTER ROBINSON:

Facebook: facebook.com/porterrobinsonmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/porterrobinson

Instagram: instagram.com/porterrobinson

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Zu4oNS