Porter Robinson Drops Stunning Visuals for "Something Comforting"

Porter Robinson is here to brighten up the week with the beautiful music video accompanying his second single, "Something Comforting," off his forthcoming album, Nurture. He's painting us a vivid picture of his journey through a time of creative struggle and depression, building upon the visuals from "Get your Wish.” This is the type of content we need while we all go through our own moment of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scene appears to open where the last video left off. Robinson stands alone, isolated on his own surrealistic island. Where "Get Your Wish" symbolized trying to stay afloat while drowning in one's own depression, "Something Comforting" conceptualizes the beauty and growth that can blossom from the ashes of hardship. The viewers clearly have a lot to look forward to with this highly introspective and vulnerable album.

Robinson shared some heartfelt commentary regarding the creation of the track, revealing his mindstate during this timeline. It's the type of message from which producers and non-artists alike can benefit. Even when things feel at their lowest, it's important to not give up.

As of this writing, no release date has been announced for Nurture, his sophomore studio-length album. His debut EP, Spitfire, helped him burst on to the scene back in 2011 after Skrillex shared his support. Since then he's gone on to continuously reinvent himself with Worlds and then again with his Virtual Self alias in 2017. Along the way, he's garnered a devout following of fans all awaiting what is next for this talented producer.

