Listen to Porter Robinson's Euphoric Final Single from Nurture, "Musician"

The penultimate piece of Porter Robinson's Nurture puzzle is here.

Ahead of the release of his hotly anticipated sophomore album, the electronic music wunderkind has unveiled the record's final single, "Musician." The enthralling new track should strike a chord with Robinson's diehard fan base, who have been clamoring for more since his spellbinding Worlds debut. With glitchy, soaring sound design, the bitpop-inspired "Musician" bleeds euphoria. Check out the song below.

Following the release of "Musician," Robinson hopped on Twitter to host a Q&A of sorts, responding to a number of fans asking about the song. In one of his more rapturous replies, he likened the track to three of his most popular songs to date."[W]riting Musician was one of those processes like Language or Ghost Voices or Sad Machine where I just paced back and forth in the studio listening on repeat like THIS IS ITTTT," he exulted.

Prior to the release of the song, Robinson shared a teaser of what appears to be an anime music video for "Musician," which he announced will drop on March 17th. You can check out a clip here.

Nurture will officially drop on April 23rd, 2021. You can pre-order the album here and listen to its other preceding singles, "Get Your Wish," "Something Comforting," "Mirror," and "Look At the Sky" ahead of the release.

