Porter Robinson Drops Official "Musician" Anime Video: Watch

Porter's sophomore album "Nurture" drops April 23rd, 2021.
Porter Robinson

Porter's sophomore album "Nurture" drops April 23rd, 2021.

As the hotly anticipated release of Nurture looms just shy of a month away, Porter Robinson has premiered the official music video for its latest single, "Musician."

Released earlier in the month of March, "Musician" is signature Porter Robinson with its aching vocals and glitchy bitpop influences. The track is the final piece of the Nurture puzzle to be unveiled prior to the album's full release, which is scheduled for April 23rd, 2021.

Check out the anime video for "Musician" below.

You can pre-order Nurture here and listen to the album's preceding singles "Get Your Wish," "Something Comforting," "Mirror," and "Look At the Sky" ahead of the release.

