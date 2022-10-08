Porter Robinson Announces Debut of New "Nurture" Live Show With a Full Band

Porter Robinson has a habit of pulling out all the stops to make his own Second Sky Music Festival a memorable experience, and this year will be no exception.

Robinson has announced his plans to showcase a new experience for Nurture, his scintillating sophomore album. He took to Twitter to reveal a "reimagined" live show, which will feature a full band at his side.

Robinson elaborated that rehearsals for his headlining set, dubbed ""Porter Robinson (Together Live)," with the live band are already well underway. And there's a familiar face in the ranks that fans of the "Mirror" producer are likely to recognize.

YouTube creator keudae, a musician with over 75,000 subscribers, has filmed several popular piano covers of Robinson's music. So he recruited her to join the band, and she's already performing exceptionally well.

"We’re at rehearsals right now and it’s incredible how she can recall how to play every part of my songs better than even i can," Robinson tweeted.

Second Sky 2022 kicks off October 29th. This year's festival features performances from RL Grime, Hudson Mohawke and a rare collaborative performance from G Jones and Robinson's alias, the Grammy-nominated Virtual Self.

