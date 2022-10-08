Skip to main content
Porter Robinson Announces Debut of New "Nurture" Live Show With a Full Band

Porter Robinson Announces Debut of New "Nurture" Live Show With a Full Band

Robinson recruited keudae, a YouTube creator who has filmed several popular piano covers of his music, to join the band.

Brian Rapaport/EDM.com

Robinson recruited keudae, a YouTube creator who has filmed several popular piano covers of his music, to join the band.

Porter Robinson has a habit of pulling out all the stops to make his own Second Sky Music Festival a memorable experience, and this year will be no exception.

Robinson has announced his plans to showcase a new experience for Nurture, his scintillating sophomore album. He took to Twitter to reveal a "reimagined" live show, which will feature a full band at his side.  

Robinson elaborated that rehearsals for his headlining set, dubbed ""Porter Robinson (Together Live)," with the live band are already well underway. And there's a familiar face in the ranks that fans of the "Mirror" producer are likely to recognize.

YouTube creator keudae, a musician with over 75,000 subscribers, has filmed several popular piano covers of Robinson's music. So he recruited her to join the band, and she's already performing exceptionally well.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Daft Punk Discovery
Lifestyle

New Book Revisits Daft Punk's First-Ever Interview and Unmasked Cover Shoot

"Daft Punk - We Were The Robots" will also feature unearthed photographs, handwritten notes and drawings.

By Cameron Sunkel
Porter Robinson - EZoo2022 - brphotoco 04
MUSIC RELEASES

Porter Robinson Announces Debut of New "Nurture" Live Show With a Full Band

Robinson recruited keudae, a YouTube creator who has filmed several popular piano covers of his music, to join the band.

By Cameron Sunkel
carl cox
MUSIC RELEASES

Carl Cox Previews Upcoming Album and Wembley Arena Performance With New EP: Listen

Cox is turning things up as he dives into his first album cycle in over a decade.

By Cameron Sunkel

"We’re at rehearsals right now and it’s incredible how she can recall how to play every part of my songs better than even i can," Robinson tweeted.

Second Sky 2022 kicks off October 29th. This year's festival features performances from RL Grime, Hudson Mohawke and a rare collaborative performance from G Jones and Robinson's alias, the Grammy-nominated Virtual Self.

FOLLOW PORTER ROBINSON:

Facebook: facebook.com/porterrobinsonmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/porterrobinson
Instagram: instagram.com/porterrobinson
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Zu4oNS

Related

Porter Robinson, Second Sky
EVENTS

Watch: Porter Robinson's "Nurture Live" Set From Second Sky 2021 Can Now Be Streamed In Full

The performance, which took place at Robinson's curated Second Sky music festival, clocks in at nearly one hour and 45 minutes.

A color photo of DJ/producer Porter Robinson during a performance courtesy of Rukes.
NEWS

Porter Robinson's Second Sky Festival to be Live Streamed on Twitch

Viewers at home will also get to experience the debut of Porter Robinson's Second Sky Festival.

porter robinson
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Brought "Nurture" to Life at Los Angeles State Historic Park

Porter Robinson consecrated his latest album, "Nurture," with an unforgettable experience among the cosmos.

porter robinson
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Announces "Nurture Live" Headline Show at Red Rocks

Robinson will perform two sets at the iconic open air venue.

Porter Robinson with blonde hair standing in a grassy meadow.
NEWS

Relive Porter Robinson's Only "Worlds Live" Set of 2019 at Second Sky

Among the highlights of Second Sky Music Festival was this special Porter Robinson set.

Porter Robinson
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Shares Full Second Sky 2021 Lineup With Madeon, Jai Wolf, More

Robinson has once again pulled out all the stops for his curated music festival in the Bay.

A color photo of DJ/producer Porter Robinson during a performance courtesy of Rukes.
EVENTS

Porter Robinson's Second Sky Festival will Feature the Only "Worlds Live" Set of 2019

Porter Robinson is performing his iconic Worlds Live show for the only time in 2019 at his Second Sky Music Festival.

Porter Robinson
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Announces Dates for Massive "Nurture Live" 2021 Tour

The year of Porter Robinson continues.