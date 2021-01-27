Listen to Porter Robinson's Long-Awaited Nurture Cut, "Look At The Sky"

At long last, Porter Robinson has finally dropped the curtain on "Look At The Sky," one of his most anticipated track releases in recent memory. The song will appear on his upcoming sophomore album, Nurture.

Robinson first offered fans a taste of "Look At The Sky" back in May 2020, when he debuted the soaring song during his stunning Secret Sky Music Festival set. The track contains all the jaw-dropping elements that make up a classic post-Worlds Porter Robinson release: aching vocals, bubbly synths, wholly original melodies, and euphoric sound design.

Check out the single below. Robinson also announced that five random fans who pre-saved or pre-added the song will win an autographed "Look At The Sky" single vinyl today.

In December 2020, Robinson announced that Nurture was finally complete, telling fans via Twitter that the album is his "favorite music [he's] ever made." Today he also announced the record's official release date, April 23rd, 2021. You can pre-order his highly anticipated sophomore album here.

You can listen to "Look At The Sky" on your go-to streaming platform here.

