Rezz Drops Mechanized Remix of Porter Robinson's 'shehealseverything"

After teasing a clip earlier in the week and subsequently stoking the flames of excitement in her cult following, REZZ released a remix of Porter Robinson's "shehealseverything." This marks the second release in the past month on her "secret tunes" account after July's Melanie Martinez remix.
While Porter's original feels like a neon-tinged dreamscape, REZZ's revision feels more like a darkened nightmare you don't want to wake up from. Maintaining key aspects from the original, in true REZZ fashion, the bass is dialed up and arranged to sound like a stomping, mechanical behemoth.
As many fans know, this is not the first time REZZ has remixed one of the Worlds producer's tunes. Back in the fall of 2018, the goggle-clad Canadian artist dropped a rework of his track "Divinity" from the aforementioned 2014 album.
REZZ's remix of "shehealseverything" by Porter Robinson is out now. A free download of her latest revision is available here.
