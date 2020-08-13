Porter Robinson Releases Live Edit of "Shepherdess" to Celebrate 6th Anniversary of "Worlds"

It's hard to believe that six years have already passed since the release of Porter Robinson's game-changing album Worlds. In the time since, Robinson has hopped all around the globe for the Worlds Live Tour, played a one time-only Shelter Live Tour with Madeon, and released two singles from his highly anticipated forthcoming album Nurture.

In celebration of six years of Worlds, Porter has released a new live edit of "Shepherdess," one of the album's deeper cuts.

The live edit version of the track was heard at Robinson's shows over the years, but never released publicly. Four years after its creation in 2016, the edit is now available for enjoyment wherever fans may find themselves.

It's a glitched-out midtempo spin on the original, taking the tempo down and breathing new life into it. The release of the new "Shepherdess" edit comes at the perfect time, as midtempo bass moves further and further into the spotlight amongst EDM fans worldwide. Capturing the essence of the original while giving it a banging new update, Robinson's surprise release is a worthy celebration of the six-year anniversary of Worlds, and still holds up four years after its initial conception.

Robinson also tweeted that on the ten-year anniversary of Worlds, he will release one of the tracks that didn't make the cut for the album.

Porter Robinson diehards have been eagerly awaiting news on exactly when Nurture will be released. This "Shepherdess" live edit is undoubtedly a solid way to tide themselves over until more information, or perhaps a new single from the album, is offered.

