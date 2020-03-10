Porter Robinson Bares His Soul on "something comforting"

Porter Robinson has offered up the second single from his upcoming 2020 album, Nurture. Following up his January single, "Get Your Wish," is "something comforting," a song that apparently resulted from a trying time for the superstar producer.

As with "Get Your Wish," Robinson's latest endeavor includes his own vocals - this time both regular and pitched up. What follows is a section with one of memorable trademark synth melodies with a great deal of personal significance to him.

"I went through a pretty intense creative struggle and depression in the years 2015 and 2016," said Robinson in a video statement accompanying the release. "'something comforting' - I began it at what I would say was the peak of that struggle where I was trying for hundreds of hours a week to make something new, trying so many different ideas and just being unhappy with everything ... just at the absolute creative low point. I was really beginning to question whether or not I would ever be able to make music again, and that was a very, very scary thought to me."

During that time, Robinson said that he wrote the roughly one-minute instrumental hook that serves as the song's central motif. "That was the first thing that I knew I wanted to keep. I probably listened to it 10,000 times, maybe more..." he said.

Robinson still has yet to announce the release date for Nurture at the time of writing.

