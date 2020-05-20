Pixels Meet Playlists In Porter Robinson's Curated Spotify Gaming Playlist

Porter Robinson has had quite a busy month of May. After planning, announcing, and performing at his first virtual music festival, Secret Sky, the indie-electronic dynamo is now back with a special playlist, which he curated for Spotify.

Porter took to Twitter today to share his new Spotify playlist "Gaming Together: Porter Robinson," which he curated and crafted specifically as a soundtrack for all you gamers out there. The playlist is expansive and features a few of his own originals, like "Get Your Wish" and "Something Comforting," in addition to a bevy of music from his fellow electronic heavyweights, like WAVEDASH and Shadient ("Tung Tiied"), Toro y Moi ("Fading"), and G Jones ("Dark Artifact").

No gaming playlist is complete without a Daft Punk jam, though, so Porter also threw in the duo's classic single "Indo Silver Club" for good measure.

Kick your feet up, throw on your headphones, drop in, and let Porter's playlist do the rest.

