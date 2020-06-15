Listen to a Preview of Calvin Harris and Steve Lacy's Forthcoming Single "Live Without Your Love"

On May 28th, 2020, Calvin Harris took to Instagram to share a handwritten letter from Defected Records founder Simon Dunmore, who respectfully declined to sign Harris' demo. Dunmore, however, was impressed by the young Harris, whose "production and ideas" were lauded as "excellent" considering he was a teenager at the time.

Fast-forward almost 21 years later, when Calvin Harris was finally able to etch his name into the fabled Defected Records annals. Harris' forthcoming single "Live Without Your Love," a collaboration with Grammy Award-winning producer and guitarist Steve Lacy, is due out on June 26th, and it is sounding like an instant classic.

In a preview that was recently uploaded to Beatport, you can hear a snippet of the scintillating "Live Without Your Love," which brilliantly alchemizes Harris' proclivity for disco music with his acid house-inspired Love Regenerator alias. Lacy's contributions are also marvelous, as he lends his soulful vocals and masterful guitar craft to a stunning track that has the potential to be a tour de force for both artists.

You can check out a preview of Calvin Harris and Steve Lacy's "Live Without Your Love" and pre-order the single via Beatport here.

