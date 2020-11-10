Listen to a Preview of Dillon Francis' Supercharged Upcoming Single Featuring Evie Irie

Dillon Francis is dropping a new single on short notice. The producer posted a sneak peak of the forthcoming track on Twitter yesterday, showing the single features none other than "The Optimist" singer-songwriter, Evie Irie.

Perhaps the writing was on the wall when the two artists were seen together on Halloween. The two pulled off an epic partner costume from The Matrix with Francis as Neo and Irie as Trinity. Now the chosen ones have come together to craft "Be Somebody," a melodic trap single with powerful vocals and a high-energy drop.

Incidentally, the supercharged single caught the attention of Netsky, who seemed to be feeling the new tune. Dillon Francis responded on Twitter asking if the drum 'n' bass sage had an interest in remixing it, and received a resounding affirmative. Needless to say, this is a development to keep your eye on.

It's been a groundbreaking year for Evie Irie, who has quickly risen the ranks with a pair of EPs released this year. Now, the rising songstress is wading into dance music with what will be her first major feature in the genre.

"Be Somebody" is out this Wednesday, November 11th.

