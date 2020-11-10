Listen to a Preview of Dillon Francis' Supercharged Upcoming Single Featuring Evie Irie

Listen to a Preview of Dillon Francis' Supercharged Upcoming Single Featuring Evie Irie

Dillon Francis' new single is already turning the right heads even prior to its release.
Author:
Publish date:

Dillon Francis is dropping a new single on short notice. The producer posted a sneak peak of the forthcoming track on Twitter yesterday, showing the single features none other than "The Optimist" singer-songwriter, Evie Irie

Perhaps the writing was on the wall when the two artists were seen together on Halloween. The two pulled off an epic partner costume from The Matrix with Francis as Neo and Irie as Trinity. Now the chosen ones have come together to craft "Be Somebody," a melodic trap single with powerful vocals and a high-energy drop.

Incidentally, the supercharged single caught the attention of Netsky, who seemed to be feeling the new tune. Dillon Francis responded on Twitter asking if the drum 'n' bass sage had an interest in remixing it, and received a resounding affirmative. Needless to say, this is a development to keep your eye on.

It's been a groundbreaking year for Evie Irie, who has quickly risen the ranks with a pair of EPs released this year. Now, the rising songstress is wading into dance music with what will be her first major feature in the genre.

"Be Somebody" is out this Wednesday, November 11th. 

FOLLOW DILLON FRANCIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/dillonfrancismusic
Twitter: twitter.com/DILLONFRANCIS
Instagram: instagram.com/dillonfrancis
Spotify: spoti.fi/33rYizF

Related

Dillon Francis sticking his tongue out at the camera during a DJ performance.
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Francis Announces "Touch" Featuring BabyJake Drops Tomorrow

Dillon Francis and BabyJake have undoubtedly hit their stride.

pjimage (18)
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Francis Teases Forthcoming Remix for Maroon 5

Dillon Francis and Maroon 5 are making "Memories" together.

dillon-francis-lovely
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Francis and lovelytheband Want to "Change Your Mind"

Dillon Francis went alternative with his latest release.

Dillon Francis with Duct Tape over Mouth
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Francis and THEY Release "Til I Die"

Dillon Francis is back with another collaboration.

Dillon Francis With Pinata Named Gerald While Waiting Behind DJ Booth (HARD Summer Music Festival)
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Francis Announces Upcoming Track in Hilarious New Video

Dillon Francis announces a new track in a way that only he could... by arguing with a piñata.

Dillon Francis
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Francis Drops New "GO OFF (Nuthin' 2 It)" with Hilarious Music Video

In addition to his new single and video, Dillon Francis announced that his next mixtape will release November 15th.

Drunk Dillon Francis at Red Rocks Ampitheatre
NEWS

Dillon Francis and Boombox Cartel Tease Upcoming Collaboration

Dillon Francis and Boombox Cartel tease an upcoming collaboration that Francis played at Stage AE in Pittsburgh last night.

Dillon Francis and Diplo
NEWS

Diplo and Dillon Francis Go B2B in "Coronight Fever" Set

Diplo and Dillon Francis aimed to uplift spirits during these times spent in quarantine.