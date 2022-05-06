Prismo and Elle Vee Join Forces for Breathtaking Single, "Ignite"

Skip to main content
The powerful collab was released under Insomniac's venerated Lost In Dreams banner.

c/o Press

The powerful collab was released under Insomniac's venerated Lost In Dreams banner.

In a collision of electronic music bravura, Prismo and Elle Vee have joined forces for a riveting single called "Ignite."

"Ignite" arrives by way of Lost In Dreams, a record label launched by Insomniac to focus on future bass, melodic dubstep and electronic pop music. It's the first single in two years for the versatile Prismo, whose brushstroke is as fluid and formidable as ever.

Serenaded by a dark and sultry guitar riff, the production of "Ignite" is slow-burning until an electrifying drop takes hold with a gripping bass patch. It's here where the intensity of the track's lyrical elements align with its heart-racing sound design, exploring the difficulties of resuscitating the spark of a moth-eaten relationship with a partner.

"'Ignite' started as a love song regarding my desire to periodically stimulate the 'chasing' feeling in my relationship," said Prismo in a press statement. "All relationships naturally have ups and downs, and it’s an electrifying feeling to reignite and remind my partner about the foundation of love and attraction that’s brought us together. This song is really all about triggering that exciting rush and reigniting a relationship instead of just going through standard romantic motions."

Take a listen to the gritty single below.

"Prismo's manager Anthony sent my manager a bunch of WIPs and I instantly resonated with ‘Ignite,’” adds Elle Vee. “Prismo had an extraordinary production and some melody lines that were so hooky. We proposed that I add a few things to it, and then it all came to fruition. I can't say enough how great Prismo and his team was to work with. I think we have a hybrid soul-, crossover EDM-, pop-anthem here. Welcome back, Prismo!"

You can find "Ignite" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW PRISMO:

Facebook: facebook.com/PrismoMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/PrismoMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/prismomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3LSny5y

FOLLOW ELLE VEE:

Facebook: facebook.com/ELLEVEEofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/ElleVeeMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/elleveemusik
Spotify: spoti.fi/3pN7ZBv

