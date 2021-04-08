Listen to Protohype and Meredith Bull's Anthemic New Single "See The Light Again" [Premiere]

"See The Light Again" is a festival-ready anthem begging to be rinsed on the mainstage.

Since launching his self-curated Underdog Records imprint in 2019, Protohype has been unstoppable. The Nashville-born producer released his debut 7-track album Open World as well as dropped a handful of singles, like his recent collaboration with Shanghai Doom, "Dippin'." For his latest masterstroke, he's tapped the talented songstress Meredith Bull for "See The Light Again."

"See The Light Again" is a roaring, mainstage-ready festival anthem that sees both artists taking a tenacious approach to the songwriting front. Bull's beautiful vocals effortlessly complement the waves of booming percussion and unrelenting flurry of bass. The track is a surefire crowdpleaser that'll be sneaking its way into the festival circuit in no time.

"This track is about all of the bad things that have happened during the last year," said Protohype about the inspiration behind the single. "Now, with lockdown coming to an end, I just think we’ve all been through so much as a community that we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel."

"See The Light Again" can be pre-saved and pre-ordered here.

