Protohype Blasts Off on Debut Album, Open World

Since the days of UKF YouTube rips and sweaty niche shows, Protohype has been a driving force in the bass music world. Although he boasts an arsenal of original dubstep classics and high-profile collaborations with artists like Excision and 12th Planet, he's waited until now to release his debut album. Luckily for fans, Open World was well worth the wait.

Flexing a decade's worth of bass music mastery, Protohype (real name Max Hype) wastes no time diving into gargantuan soundscapes that create an astonishing sense of scale. Longtime fans will feel right at home with the stylish and heavy breakdowns Hype delivers, but he doesn't limit himself to a single sound. From his interstellar collaboration with Shlump, "Automatic," to the hip-hop fusion bop "What It Is" featuring Born I, Hype calls upon many of the genres that have and currently inspire him.

Slowing things down, the title track "Open World" featuring Luma uses uplifting vocals to send listeners on a journey across a galaxy of melodic bass. The closing tune, "Waves," features ethereal vocals and a gentle but moving bass line reminiscent of driving off into the sunset.

When asked about the effort, Hype explains how Open World has been a long time in the making and how he feels it's his first body of work that really represents his heart. In his own words:

"Open World is a true labor of love. I’ve worked on some of these tracks for over a year, and I can honestly say that for the first time in my career, you can truly hear my heart in my music. I hope you enjoy listening to my first album as much as I enjoyed making it."

Hype is currently on The Good Times Tour with Jantsen and G-Space, which sees the trio spreading the word of the bass across North America throughout the spring. He has also announced that his album release party on March 6th in Nashville will include a donation drive that will aim to provide relief to those affected by the recent tornadoes.

Open World by Protohype is out now. You can download or stream the latest from the bass trailblazer here.

FOLLOW PROTOHYPE:

Facebook: facebook.com/pg/protohypemusic

Instagram: instagram.com/protohype

Twitter: twitter.com/Protohype

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/protohype