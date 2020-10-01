Listen to Protostar's Drum & Bass Rework of "Aria Math," the First-Ever Official Remix of a Minecraft Song

Since Mojang originally released the wildly popular 3D block game Minecraft back in 2009, the game has sold nearly 200 million copies worldwide. That certainly qualifies it as a Hall of Fame-level video game, and producer C418's airy and uncanny soundtrack has always been equally iconic.

Now, one of C418's pieces from the Minecraft soundtrack, "Aria Math," has received an official remix from Monstercat drum & bass producer Protostar. The track serves as the first-ever official remix of a Minecraft song, and its liquid drum & bass vibe is the perfect reimagining of "Aria Math."



Retaining the eerie ambiance of the original, Protostar's remix adds some intense drum breaks and pulsating pads that elevate "Aria Math" to a tune of epic proportions. Grinding and distorted bass notes chug on as the atmospheric pads swell into a vibrant crescendo.

"It's an honour to be able to remix any song from Minecraft's iconic soundtrack, and I hope I did this one justice," said Protostar. Judging by the reactions of fans of both Minecraft and drum & bass, he's achieved just that.

Protostar's remix of "Aria Math" is out now and available here.

