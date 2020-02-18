Purity Ring broke a nearly two-year release hiatus earlier in the month with a single titled "Pink Lightning" from their upcoming album, WOMBS. They have now followed it up with a serene midtempo cut titled "stardew" and revealed that the 2020 effort will arrive in full on April 3rd.

Whereas fans were beckoned to uncover "Pink Lightning" from a nostalgic online puzzle game, Purity Ring (comprised of vocalist Megan James and producer/instrumentalist Corin Roddick) made "stardew" more easily accessible. This time, they opted to simply upload the song to their YouTube account and share links via socials.

James and Roddick became a favorite among EDM fans several years ago due in no small part to the cinematic style encapsulated on singles like "Begin Again" and "Push Pull." They released their debut album, Shrines, in 2012, following it up in 2015 with Another Eternity.

It remains to be seen whether Purity Ring will share additional tracklist entries from WOMBS in the weeks leading up to the album's release.

H/T: Dancing Astronaut

