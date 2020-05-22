Qoiet and AFK Drop Earth-Shaking "Glass Prison" EP

One thing is certain—artists do not like to be put into a box. This is the message producers Qoiet and AFK are pushing with their new collaborative Glass Prison EP. The three-track collection pushes the genre's boundaries, exploring the sounds of emo, bass, and vocal-driven dubstep. Feeling angsty? This is the EP for you.

The pair opens with the track "wait GRAVE," which combines emotive key work with an evocative beat and vocal structure. It opens to crisp stabs and padded synths that will have your neighbors reporting you for noise violations. "shut DOWN" features screamo style vocals and rippling wobbles that may or may not break your speakers. "faded GLASS" is perhaps the star of the EP, as it is the most emotionally driven song that speaks on how individuals have to go through huge pressures to go down their own unique path. They compare it to an animal living in a cage.

Qoiet hails from Northern Germany and has garnered a reputation as a unique and diverse artist crossing over metal in both his production and vocal work. Denver-based AKF has been contributing heavy, destructive tunes to the bass music community for years now. He's received support from some of the biggest names in the bass industry, including Excision, Zomboy, Jauz, and Getter. These two artists will definitely be ones to keep on your watch list.

