Qrion and Sasha Team Up for Mesmerizing, 8-Minute Deep House Cut "Dry & High"

Qrion and Sasha Team Up for Mesmerizing, 8-Minute Deep House Cut "Dry & High"

"Dry & High" is eight-minutes of pure house music bliss.

c/o Press

Qrion and Sasha have joined forces for a mesmerizing deep house track, "Dry & High," out now by way of Last Night On Earth.

"Dry & High" immediately jumps into action with a smooth four-on-the-floor groove. It's not long before wispy vocal samples and sharp percussive elements quickly come into focus, illuminating the higher frequencies. Qrion and Sasha have certainly left no room for second guesses. 

Qrion and Sasha released two versions of the track: the full, eight-minute-plus version and a three-and-a-half minute edit. You can listen to both below.

By Lennon Cihak4 minutes ago
STAVERN FESTIVAL 2019_LOERDAG HAAKON
EVENTS

Stavern Festival Celebrates 20 Years of Pushing the Music Festival Envelope In Norway

The three-day festival is returning July 7-9 with headlining performances from Cardi B, The Kid LAROI, Major Lazer and more.

By EDM.com Staff34 minutes ago
Bass Coast Radio Stage 2019
EVENTS

An Insider's Guide to Bass Coast Music and Art Festival 2022

Ahead of Bass Coast's long-awaited return, EDM.com has put together a handy insider's guide for a memorable festival experience.

By Carlie Belbin47 minutes ago

Earlier this year, we caught up with Qrion, who was named to EDM.com's Class of 2022 earlier this year, to discuss her nostalgic sound and Japanese cultural influences.

"The local nightclub scenes in Tokyo are a part of the culture that has played a role in my music," she explained. "The DJs always play tracks that nobody knows yet and tracks that go off hard. Not playing just 'mainstream music' is what I learned from them and incorporating that into some of my tracks. It's always nice to spice my sets up with underground music I appreciate. I have tracks in my catalog that are softer, deep house, but I also have some tracks that are club bangers that I felt inspired by being in the club."

Check out the full interview here.

FOLLOW QRION:

Facebook: facebook.com/QrionQrionQrion
Twitter: twitter.com/_Qrion_
Instagram: instagram.com/_qrion_
Spotify: spoti.fi/3M1RPyw

FOLLOW SASHA:

Facebook: facebook.com/sasha
Twitter: twitter.com/sashaofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/djsashaofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3NMoqsz

QrionSashaDeep HouseNew Music

