"Wake Up" with This Quirky Hybrid Trap Bomb from Quackson

Rising bass producer Quackson has arrived with "Wake Up," a glitched out trap thumper that will have you yearning for the head-banging days of yesteryear.

Producing vicious dubstep elements and quirky trap synths, "Wake Up" blends elements of both genres to lethal effect. The single will appear on Quackson's forthcoming debut EP Forgotten Memories, which will represent the culmination of years worth of honing in on his artistic direction. The Seattle-born young gun, who draws inspiration from fellow bass music aficionados G Jones, Kraysh, and Shadient, is on a furious mission to push the envelope of experimental bass music. With his debut project on the horizon, "Wake Up" should serve as a serendipitous taste of honey to those who can't wait for the hive.

Fans can also look forward to an audiovisual journey through Forgotten Memories thanks to an immersive series of 3D art pieces that will accompany the project and manifest its mind-bending aesthetic.

Check out "Wake Up" below and stream the track via your go-to platform here.

