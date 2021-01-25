UZ’s Quality Goods Records Shares Hard-Hitting "QGRC-005" Compilation

Featuring some of the brightest underground talents in trap music, this compilation is a stunner.
Alex Crane

Starting off 2021 on an explosive note, UZ’s Quality Goods Records imprint has just dropped its 5th compilation installment, a 9-track showcase of the underground’s finest. Featuring forward-thinking productions by the likes of Abimanyu, Caracal, Match Point, MSFT, Runnit and more, the entire tracklist was been handpicked by UZ himself, who is still buzzing off the success of his third and final album Trinity, which came out in late 2020.

Filled with mind-bending sound design, trippy melodies and glitchy effects, QGRC-005 is a wild ride from the get-go. Abimanyu and Caracal combine ethereal melodies with gritty bass in “lil chill” and “Odyssey” respectively, while anti., MSFT and bd hbt bring together psychedelic sound design and minimal arrangements on “world” and “test.” On the other hand, yancey, Golden Child and Yojas showcase their knack for eastern melodies on “Shaolin Noon,” wrapping up this wild auditory journey in an impressive way.

“I am always on the lookout for hidden gems and fresh artists and our yearly QGR compilations are the best platform to showcase that,” said UZ. “We like to pick ‘under the radar’ producers that need a little exposure, and that we can help boost their career. This compilation is one of my favorite so far with music from Italy, Slovakia, France, South Africa, Indonesia & USA and that’s what QGR is about. Quality music knows no borders.” 

