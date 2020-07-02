UZ’s Quality Goods Records Launches New "Quality Vibes" Series with ELK and Chris Dogzout’s “Omelet”

Within the past years, Quality Goods Records has been providing the electronic music world with some of the most unique bass music gems out there. Spearheaded by trap legend UZ, the tastemaker imprint has released music by the likes of GANZ, Ian Munro, Rome In Silver, sumthin sumthin and many more while cementing its name as a leading force within bass music.

Quality Goods Records is now exploring a new direction with its latest release series, "Quality Vibes." In an effort to shine the spotlight on artists who create more melodic and laid-back music, "Quality Vibes" is set to put the focus on storytelling rather than energetic buildups and gritty drops. The first release from the series is "Omelet," a collaboration between producers ELK and Chris Dogzout.

The track follows the familiar, wonky aesthetic we’ve come to love and expect from Quality Goods Records, yet perfectly combines it with stunning vocal samples and synth melodies. "Omelet" offers a slow, mesmerizing intro before jumping into a drop filled with manipulated vocals, washed-out arpeggios, and playful yet hard-knocking drums.

"I love bangers and drops at shows but when at home I’m more into chill vibes and melodies," said label head UZ. "I have been receiving a lot of cool music and I wanted to give those artists a platform that’s why we started the Quality Vibes series."

