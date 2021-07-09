QUIX Impresses With New Drum & Bass Single on Dim Mak

QUIX Impresses With New Drum & Bass Single on Dim Mak

"I've never made a DnB song like this before, and I wanted to challenge myself to incorporate the mainstream style with my signature style."
"I've never made a DnB song like this before, and I wanted to challenge myself to incorporate the mainstream style with my signature style."

New Zealand's QUIX has quickly become one of the most revered artists in bass music. His unique approach to the genre paired with his sheer technical skill makes it hard to imagine that taking on any style would be a challenge for the producer. But his latest release was just that, he says. 

"I've never made a DnB song like this before, and I wanted to challenge myself to incorporate the mainstream style with my signature style," QUIX shared in a statement about today's release of "Make Up Your Mind," with Nashville singer-songwriter Jaden Michaels. 

"I actually started writing this beat last year during a Twitch stream," he continued. "Funnily enough, Jaden had already sent me the topline months before. Essentially, I mashed up the beat with her vocal and surprised myself with how well they worked together."

"Make Up Your Mind" marries a pop-oriented vocal style from Michaels with a drum & bass sound teetering on the liquid end of the spectrum. The melody is simultaneously big and bright, yet melancholy and pensive, complementing the emotive verses with piano and soaring pads. Even more QUIX magic comes via the bass (of course), and a snappy snare drum.

QUIX's new single is out today via Steve Aoki's Dim Mak imprint. You can listen below and stream or download the track here.

