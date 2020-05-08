QUIX Surprises with Electronic Pop Ballad “Somebody (feat. Alex Hosking)"

QUIX has been on fire this year, releasing some of his best works yet. After being enlisted to make music for mobile tower defense game Arknights with “Survive,” he showcased his production skills once again with the impactful song “Gunning For You" featuring longtime collaborator Nevve. Now, the New Zealand producer is back with “Somebody (feat. Alex Hosking),” which represents one of his most unique releases to date.

While QUIX is mostly known for his groundbreaking, bass-heavy productions, “Somebody” undoubtedly displays his softer side. Out via Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records, "Somebody" is an electronic pop ballad, starting off with lo-fi guitar melodies and soft drums under Alex Hosking's heavenly singing, while the instrumental slowly builds up and leads towards the drop. Playful bells, strings, and an emotional atmosphere dominate the track's apex—a stunning result that is definitely going to be a pleasant surprise for QUIX’s fans and listeners alike.

Over the past few years, QUIX has established himself as a dominant force within the bass music scene. He keeps his release schedule diverse yet consistent and has collaborated with the likes of Alison Wonderland, Luca Lush, Boombox Cartel and Vincent.

