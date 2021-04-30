QUIX and Vincent's TIGER DROOL Drop Ferocious "Saber Tooth" Remix Pack: Listen

Blistering remixes from QUIX, Jinx and more appear on this vicious 5-track EP.

Back in summer 2020 bass music stars QUIX and Vincent joined forces for a collaborative side project called TIGER DROOL, debuting with the brass-heavy trap tune "TIGER" before following up with their sophomore single, "SABER TOOTH." They've now unveiled a vicious 5-track remix EP, which arrived today by way of Zeds Dead's Deadbeats imprint.

Featuring five ferocious remixes, the EP foams at the mouth with blistering sound design. QUIX kicks off the record with a typically wonky take, offering three different unique drops like the versatile beatsmith he is. Orange County-based producer Pax Impera follows with a squelchy trap rework before Jinx follows suit with her own frenetic bass rendition.

Los Angeles young gun Gawm wins the loudness war here with his roaring hybrid trap remix, making clever use of the original's melodies while producing saturated kicks and thunderous 808s. Gelus then ties a bow on the pack with a screeching dubstep version.

Check out the full "SABER TOOTH" remix bundle below.

FOLLOW QUIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialQUIX

Twitter: twitter.com/QUIX

Instagram: instagram.com/quixofficial/

Spotify: spoti.fi/3gT3dQT