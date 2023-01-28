R3HAB and Afrojack Reunite for Sweltering Single, "Shockwave"

This new track will blast the systems—speaker and nervous system, that is.

Longtime friends and renowned dance music producers R3HAB and Afrojack have teamed up for the third time, delivering a new single, "Shockwave."

The sweltering track follows their celebrated 2022 collaboration, "Worlds On Fire" (with Au/Ra), which became the official Tomorrowland anthem. Reuniting on yet another dancefloor filler, "Shockwave" infuses elements of electro and bass house, showcasing both R3HAB's and Afrojack's signature production styles.

A guaranteed crowd-pleaser, the new tune includes a sample from Masked Wolf's chart-topping track "Astronaut in the Ocean" before launching us into a bass-fueled frenzy with a barrage of stabbing synths and an aggressive drop.

Take a listen to "Shockwave" below and stream the track here.

Over the last decade, the iconic Dutch producers have played back-to-back sets at some of the world's biggest festivals—including Tomorrowland and EDC Las Vegas, among others—produced music together, remixed each other and developed a long-lasting friendship.

"Afrojack and I have worked together for over 10 years, and this last year has been the best yet," R3HAB said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "Each year keeps getting better, and we can't wait to see what this one has in store."

"It's been great being back together with R3HAB," Afrojack added. "We've got many records ready to pop; you can find some already in our sets, and we've been testing 'Shockwave' for a while now and we're pumped to put it out now!"

