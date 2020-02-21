R3HAB Turns Up the Heat on Steve Aoki's Latin banger "Maldad" ft. Maluma

R3HAB (original name Fadil El Ghoul) gave his remix touch to Steve Aoki's collaboration with Maluma, "Maldad."

The "Maldad" remix is something of a friendly reciprocation for Aoki recently remixing El Ghoul's own single "Flames," featuring Zayn. In his classic fashion, El Ghoul gives another kick of energy to the original raggaeton track, lighting it with an upbeat, tropical tempo.

Though remixes are a well established market for El Ghoul, this revamped "Maldad" is one of his first forays into the trend of dance-Latin collaborations, like Major Lazer's latest release, "Rave de Favela," or Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's "Boomshakalaka." The dominance of Latin artists in the EDM scene is nothing new, as Major Lazer carved out that niche years ago.

R3hab has still embedded his own signature electronic sound into the track, taking no break from a busy 2019. The DJ had over 10 remixes last year in addition to a North American tour.

"Maldad" is out now via Ultra Records.

