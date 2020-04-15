RAC Drops Video for New Track "Carefree" ft. LeyeT Off Forthcoming Album 'BOY'

RAC is back with the visuals for the second single "Carefree" off his forthcoming album BOY, set to drop May 8th. The single, featuring indie-pop artist LeyeT, dropped last week as a breath of fresh air during these troubling times. Interestingly enough, RAC shared in a Facebook post that he wasn't originally going to include "Carefree" in the album because he worried it would be too weird. With lyrics that seem to hit home for many right now, it sounds like the universe was telling him something.

The music video, directed by Lucas Taggart, features RAC and LeyeT in a minimalistic setting, symbolizing self-alienation and being in your own world. The scene serves as a perfect backdrop to the dreamy soundscape, with colors as lush as the track's piano chords. In a press release issued for the video, RAC rhapsodized about its background.

"I met Lucas [Taggart] at a bar in Portland randomly on a Wednesday night. It’s one of many chance encounters that occurred on this album” ... “We talked about all kinds of ideas, but I felt like he really understood the aesthetic and meaning behind the album. We were the last crew to shoot any video [at the YouTube Space] before all the COVID lockdowns began, again, pure luck.”

"Carefree" arrives after his latest single "Stuck On You" featuring Phil Good. The track was received with rave reviews and landed on numerous Spotify New Music Friday playlists across the globe. Both tracks are setting the tone for what is due to be an amazing new album.

BOY will be the first record the Grammy award-winning artist has released since 2017, so it's safe to say fans are itching with anticipation. It's geared up to be a melody-driven indie-electronica album that is said to push his artistic limits by thematically exploring his complex childhood.

“This album is about growing up. I was tapping into melodies that remind me of that period of my life. Rooted in a sense of nostalgia, growing pains and coming of age. It’s an elusive feeling but I tried to capture it and ultimately re-interpret it through a modern lens.”

When looking at "Carefree" through this lens, it's easy to put yourself in his place, imagining the feelings one has as a teenager. Those formative years tend to bring on the sense of isolation and disconnect from everyone around you. Putting this out must have been cathartic in a way to hear all the fans who can relate.

As May 8th quickly approaches, fans can expect to hear a ton of exciting features on the new album including Louis The Child, St. Lucia, Gothic Tropic, Jaimie Lidell, and more.

Pre-save BOY and stream "Carefree" by RAC here.

