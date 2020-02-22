Rad Cat Enlists Vocalist Dutch Melrose For Explosive EP, Love & Illusions

Rad Cat just shared his latest EP, Love & Illusions, an introspective, three-track collection featuring vocalist Dutch Melrose. Throughout his career, the first-generation Mexican-American producer (real name Christian Ariza) has been crafting a unique style that could be called future pop, and he is perfecting it with this EP.

Love & Illusions is a great mixture of contemporary R&B/pop and electronic music, seamlessly transitioning from explosive drops to smooth verses. The glitchy “How Could I” kicks off the EP in an uplifting, dancey tone, while “Gone Hollywood” carries the energy forward using metallic hi-hat patterns and distorted kicks. “Promise” rounds out the EP, stepping into future bass territory while Melrose’s vocal delivery is as catchy as ever.

"Heartbreak is no joke and it really hit me hard last year,” said Ariza about his inspiration behind the EP. “Anger, deception, betrayal and, most of all, sadness really took over me for a while. I wanted to channel all that energy into a creative medium and with the help of my homie Dutch Melrose, the Love And Illusions EP was born."

Rad Cat has been a rising name within the music scene in recent years. Now having cemented his name as an up-and-comer to watch, his bright and unique production style has resulted in remix duties for the likes of Blackbear and Enrique Iglesias, as well as collaborations with artists such as Kevin Gates, Mike Posner and T-Pain.

