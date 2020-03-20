Ramzoid Releases Eerie New Single, "Vampire"

Over the past few years, Canada-based electronic music producer, songwriter, and artist Ramzoid has developed a solid reputation for his thoughtful and well-crafted music. Garnering tens of millions of streams while collaborating with producers such as Whethan and Manilla Killa, Ramzoid continues to prove his talent with each track he releases. Best known for his work remixing artists such as Louis The Child (LTC) and Jack Ü, Ramzoid brings the heat with his latest genre blending single "Vampire."

On "Vampire," Ramzoid seamlessly fuses elements of chilled-out trap with experimental and traditional electronic music and a super-smooth, laid-back rap. The result is a powerful track that strikes with velocity. "Vampire" achieves its fervor through eerie samples, roaring basslines, and hard-hitting beats, further accented by Ramzoid‘s dynamic vocal delivery.

“This song is about feeling like a vampire in your everyday life and getting annoyed with people,” said Ramzoid. ”Shout out to all the modern day vampires out there.”

Listen to "Vampire" Below.



