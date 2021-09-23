September 23, 2021
Ray Volpe's New Mix Contains 49 Unreleased Tracks from Himself, Adventure Club, NGHTMRE, More
The 45-minute mix consists entirely of unreleased drops from dozens of artists.
Ray Volpe (via Facebook)

Ray Volpe somehow got every producer in the world to send him an unreleased drop for his latest mix.

Just in time for bass music fans en route to Lost Lands or preparing their home for the livestreams, is the fifth and biggest installment in Volpe’s "Banger Zone" mix series. This time around he's recruited dozens of artists to share unreleased tracks, which he mixed together to create a heavy-hitting, 45-minute romp.

Fans of his original releases will have plenty to enjoy, as he's included several unreleased and fan-favorite tunes of his own in the 51-track tape. Joining his songs are unreleased records from NGHTMRE, Adventure Club, Lucii, Slushii, Sullivan King, Ace Aura, Crankdat, Wooli, Dion Timmer, and tons more. The mix also rinses bass classics like Excision and Space Laces' "1 On 1" and Flosstradamus, GTA, and Lil Jon's "Prison Riot," among others.

"Banger Zone: Volume 5" is out now. You can listen to the 51-track mix in its entirety below.

FOLLOW RAY VOLPE:

Facebook: facebook.com/rayvolpemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/rayvolpe
Instagram: instagram.com/rayvolpe
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dqG1WH

