Skip to main content
Ray Volpe Unleashes "Laserbeam," the Most-Played Record at EDC Las Vegas 2022

Ray Volpe Unleashes "Laserbeam," the Most-Played Record at EDC Las Vegas 2022

"Laserbeam" became the most-played song at this year's EDC Las Vegas—before it even came out.

c/o Press

"Laserbeam" became the most-played song at this year's EDC Las Vegas—before it even came out.

If you thought Ray Volpe was unstoppable before, take a look again.

With today's release of his new single, the EDM.com Class of 2022 star has unleashed the biggest bass track of the year, "Laserbeam."

"Laserbeam" is as unrestrained and devastating as they come. It's no wonder why the song was the most-played record at EDC Las Vegas 2022—before it even came out. It was played by ILLENIUM, Excision, Subtronics, Seven Lions and many, many more.

"Laserbeam" is a fiery display of Volpe's staggering production chops. Led by a commanding vocal sample perfect for any festival setting, the track calls for festival pandemonium with a frenetic blitz of laser-like synths and expertly crafted leads.

Listen to the new single below as it continues to dominate the world's electronic dance music festivals.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ace aura nytrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Ace Aura and Nytrix Team Up for Cinematic Banger, "Echoes": Listen

Ace Aura and Nytrix have cooked up a haunting, heavy-hitting track befit for Ophelia's selective roster.

By Niko Sani5 hours ago
283217113_558360918987304_3064876497759124588_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Bear Grillz Explores the Duality of Mental Health On Two-Sided Album, "Prismata"

The album aligns with the start of an eponymous tour comprising over 50 dates.

By Niko Sani5 hours ago
ray volpe
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe Unleashes "Laserbeam," the Most-Played Record at EDC Las Vegas 2022

"Laserbeam" became the most-played song at this year's EDC Las Vegas—before it even came out.

By Niko Sani7 hours ago

"Laserbeam" serves as the second single from Volpe's forthcoming EP. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, it all started with a nondescript email to fellow dubstep virtuoso Excision. 

"I mentioned in the email how 'Laserbeam' would be cool to play with lasers in his high-production sets with crazy rigs," Volpe explained. "After my set at Thunderdome where I was support for Excision, I went to the crowd to watch Excision perform & suddenly heard the beginning of 'Laserbeam.' The reaction from the fans in the venue as the song dropped was loud & clear."

"Needless to say, I was also freaking out," Volpe continued. "I filmed the whole thing & posted it the next day on social media, which went viral, currently tallying over 800,000 views on my own platforms; Excision, ILLENIUM, Black Tiger Sex Machine, & many others have posted as well since then, accumulating a total of over 10,000,000 views today. I thought to myself that this is the craziest thing ever and that it couldn’t possibly get any better.”

Find "Laserbeam" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW RAY VOLPE:

Facebook: facebook.com/rayvolpemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/rayvolpe
Instagram: instagram.com/rayvolpe
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dqG1WH

Related

183164677_350124033151616_2002539047445115533_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe Connects with Myah Marie for Intoxicating Track "Growing Wild"

"Growing Wild" is a highlight reel of Ray Volpe's masterful production skillset.

Ray Volpe
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe Unleashes Versatile Banger "Believe In Me"

The young producer is unstoppable.

ray volpe (2)
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe Returns to Never Say Die with "Insane" and "Turbo Kid" [Premiere]

The two-track release boasts some of Ray Volpe's finest work yet.

Ray Volpe
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe's Vocals Shine on His Latest Heavy EP, 'Reality'

The Dubstep up-and-comer is on a whole new level!

Ray Volpe Memorial City Press Banner
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe Reinvents his 2017 Track, “Mind Games”

The Long Island-born producer revisits his single two years later to deliver “Mind Games VIP.”

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas Unveils Massive 2022 Lineup With ILLENIUM, Porter Robinson, More

This might just be EDC Las Vegas' biggest lineup to date.

183164677_350124033151616_2002539047445115533_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe's New Mix Contains 49 Unreleased Tracks from Himself, Adventure Club, NGHTMRE, More

The 45-minute mix consists entirely of unreleased drops from dozens of artists.

pjimage (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

Virtual Riot, Modestep and Sum 41's Frank Zummo Collide on Massive Dubstep Collab: Listen

The Disciple crew has put together one of the craziest collabs of the year.