Ray Volpe Unleashes "Laserbeam," the Most-Played Record at EDC Las Vegas 2022

If you thought Ray Volpe was unstoppable before, take a look again.

With today's release of his new single, the EDM.com Class of 2022 star has unleashed the biggest bass track of the year, "Laserbeam."

"Laserbeam" is as unrestrained and devastating as they come. It's no wonder why the song was the most-played record at EDC Las Vegas 2022—before it even came out. It was played by ILLENIUM, Excision, Subtronics, Seven Lions and many, many more.

"Laserbeam" is a fiery display of Volpe's staggering production chops. Led by a commanding vocal sample perfect for any festival setting, the track calls for festival pandemonium with a frenetic blitz of laser-like synths and expertly crafted leads.

Listen to the new single below as it continues to dominate the world's electronic dance music festivals.

"Laserbeam" serves as the second single from Volpe's forthcoming EP. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, it all started with a nondescript email to fellow dubstep virtuoso Excision.

"I mentioned in the email how 'Laserbeam' would be cool to play with lasers in his high-production sets with crazy rigs," Volpe explained. "After my set at Thunderdome where I was support for Excision, I went to the crowd to watch Excision perform & suddenly heard the beginning of 'Laserbeam.' The reaction from the fans in the venue as the song dropped was loud & clear."

"Needless to say, I was also freaking out," Volpe continued. "I filmed the whole thing & posted it the next day on social media, which went viral, currently tallying over 800,000 views on my own platforms; Excision, ILLENIUM, Black Tiger Sex Machine, & many others have posted as well since then, accumulating a total of over 10,000,000 views today. I thought to myself that this is the craziest thing ever and that it couldn’t possibly get any better.”

Find "Laserbeam" on streaming platforms here.

