This Cover of Ray Volpe's "Laserbeam" Is the First Beatbox Track Featured on Disciple: Listen

It's no secret that Ray Volpe's "Laserbeam" has become the track of the summer. And after being crowned as the most-played song at EDC Las Vegas 2022, a floodgate of remixes burst onto the scene, like this hotly anticipated house rework from Chris Lake.

Now, the Italian beatbox champion Azel has deconstructed "Laserbeam" for a brilliant and wacky beatbox cover, the first to ever be featured on Disciple.

Azel seamlessly replicates the track's distinctive vocals, which have become a staple in DJ sets around the world, before covering its dramatic build-up and choppy bass drop. It's hard to fathom how someone can do this with their voice considering how much effort it takes most of us to even form a coherent sentence on a daily basis.

Check out Azel's beatbox cover of "Laserbeam" below.

