Skip to main content
This Cover of Ray Volpe's "Laserbeam" Is the First Beatbox Track Featured on Disciple

This Cover of Ray Volpe's "Laserbeam" Is the First Beatbox Track Featured on Disciple

Step aside computers—Azel can make dubstep without your help.

Disciple/YouTube

Step aside computers—Azel can make dubstep without your help.

Once we all stop using DAWs, we can finally take back power from the robots.

It's no secret that Ray Volpe's "Laserbeam" has become the track of the summer. And after being crowned as the most-played song at EDC Las Vegas 2022, a floodgate of remixes burst onto the scene, like this hotly anticipated house rework from Chris Lake.

Now, the Italian beatbox champion Azel has deconstructed "Laserbeam" for a brilliant and wacky beatbox cover, the first to ever be featured on Disciple.

Azel seamlessly replicates the track's distinctive vocals, which have become a staple in DJ sets around the world, before covering its dramatic build-up and choppy bass drop. It's hard to fathom how someone can do this with their voice considering how much effort it takes most of us to even form a coherent sentence on a daily basis.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Azel covers Ray Volpe's "Laserbeam" on Disciple
MUSIC RELEASES

This Cover of Ray Volpe's "Laserbeam" Is the First Beatbox Track Featured on Disciple: Listen

Step aside computers—Azel can make dubstep without your help.

By Nick Yopko2 minutes ago
the chainsmokers
NEWS

The Chainsmokers to Become First Artists to Perform In the Stratosphere

Mark your calendars for a 2024 performance by The Chainsmokers from the edge of space.

By Cameron Sunkel3 hours ago
drugs general
Lifestyle

This Nonprofit Is Handing Out Free Narcan at Music Festivals to Combat Fentanyl Poisoning

This Must Be The Place have already handed out more than 5,100 naloxone kits.

By Lennon Cihak4 hours ago

Check out Azel's beatbox cover of "Laserbeam" below.

FOLLOW AZEL:

Twitter: twitter.com/azelbeatbox
Instagram: instagram.com/azelbeatbox
YouTube: youtube.com/azelbeatbox

FOLLOW RAY VOLPE:

Facebook: facebook.com/rayvolpemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/rayvolpe
Instagram: instagram.com/rayvolpe
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dqG1WH

Related

ray volpe
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe Unleashes "Laserbeam," the Most-Played Record at EDC Las Vegas 2022

"Laserbeam" became the most-played song at this year's EDC Las Vegas—before it even came out.

183164677_350124033151616_2002539047445115533_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe Connects with Myah Marie for Intoxicating Track "Growing Wild"

"Growing Wild" is a highlight reel of Ray Volpe's masterful production skillset.

Skyline Festival, Chris Lake
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Chris Lake Debut Spellbinding House Remix of Ray Volpe's "Laserbeam"

The saga of this summer's hottest bass track continues.

183164677_350124033151616_2002539047445115533_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe's New Mix Contains 49 Unreleased Tracks from Himself, Adventure Club, NGHTMRE, More

The 45-minute mix consists entirely of unreleased drops from dozens of artists.

Ray Volpe Memorial City Press Banner
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe Reinvents his 2017 Track, “Mind Games”

The Long Island-born producer revisits his single two years later to deliver “Mind Games VIP.”

Ray Volpe
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe's Vocals Shine on His Latest Heavy EP, 'Reality'

The Dubstep up-and-comer is on a whole new level!

marshmello ray volpe
NEWS

Marshmello Drops Unreleased Dubstep Collab With Ray Volpe at Lollapalooza 2021

The masked dance music star opened his performance with the heavy track.

ray volpe (2)
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe Returns to Never Say Die with "Insane" and "Turbo Kid" [Premiere]

The two-track release boasts some of Ray Volpe's finest work yet.