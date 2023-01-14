Skip to main content
Ray Volpe Turns Up the Firepower With Relentless "Laserbeam" Remix Pack

Ray Volpe Turns Up the Firepower With Relentless "Laserbeam" Remix Pack

Eliminate, Sullivan King, YOOKiE and more are among the producers firing up the big guns.

Alex Estrada

Eliminate, Sullivan King, YOOKiE and more are among the producers firing up the big guns.

The DJs are firing up their laser beams.

After sweeping the festival scene in 2022 and soundtracking countless fan-made festival recaps, Ray Volpe's "Laserbeam" landed a well-deserved spot on EDM.com's list of best songs of 2022.

But Volpe's signature "Laserveam" vocals and frenetic synths made it a hit with more than just the headbangers. Virtually the scene's entire DJing community didn't hesitate to drop it in their sets for a little extra adrenaline rush.

Now, the official "Laserbeam" remix pack has arrived, including reworks from Sullivan King, Eliminate, 4B and more.

ray volpe

Ray Volpe has released an official remix pack for his dubstep hit, "Laserbeam."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ray volpe
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe Turns Up the Firepower With Relentless "Laserbeam" Remix Pack

Eliminate, Sullivan King, YOOKiE and more are among the producers firing up the big guns.

By Cameron Sunkel
odesza
MUSIC RELEASES

Hayden James Gives ODESZA's "The Last Goodbye" a Stunning House Makeover

James' official remix of the soulful track sublimely reflects the intention and theme of ODESZA's original.

By Tessa Frey
general music streaming
GEAR + TECH

This App Uses AI to Generate Custom Playlists

Yet another use case for the rapidly growing world of generative artificial intelligence, PlaylistAI creates custom playlists with users' prompts, images, videos and more.

By Cameron Sunkel

King didn't hesitate to bring out the big guns, shredding the builds with furious riffs and even putting his own spin on the track's distinct vocals. Similarly, YOOKiE doubled up the firepower with a vicious volley of spitfire synths.

Some approaches went even further outside the box, like 4B's rendition, which somehow infuses Jersey Club and hardstyle before stomping into the finish with an ankle-breaking beat switch. Meanwhile, Blanke's stunning ÆON:MODE remix is a rush of dirty drum & bass to get the heart racing.

Check out the full arsenal of "Laserbeam" remixes below and stream them here via Disciple. 

Follow Ray Volpe:

Facebook: facebook.com/rayvolpemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/rayvolpe
Instagram: instagram.com/rayvolpe
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dqG1WH

Related

ray volpe
INTERVIEWS

Raves, Resilience and Rapture: How Ray Volpe Overcame His Lowest Moment to Produce a Game-Changing Record

On a crusade to "change everyone’s minds" in the midst of a low point in his career, Volpe produced "Legend of the Volpetron," a microcosm of his grind and grit.

Skyline Festival, Chris Lake
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Chris Lake Debut Spellbinding House Remix of Ray Volpe's "Laserbeam"

The saga of this summer's hottest bass track continues.

Azel covers Ray Volpe's "Laserbeam" on Disciple
MUSIC RELEASES

This Cover of Ray Volpe's "Laserbeam" Is the First Beatbox Track Featured on Disciple: Listen

Step aside computers—Azel can make dubstep without your help.

Sullivan King and Ray Volpe
MUSIC RELEASES

Sullivan King and Ray Volpe Drop Metalcore Rallying Cry, "The Dead March"

After his headline B2B with Excision at Lost Lands, Sullivan King has unleashed a new collaboration with EDM.com Class of 2022 star Ray Volpe.

ray volpe
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe Unleashes "Laserbeam," the Most-Played Record at EDC Las Vegas 2022

"Laserbeam" became the most-played song at this year's EDC Las Vegas—before it even came out.

183164677_350124033151616_2002539047445115533_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe Connects with Myah Marie for Intoxicating Track "Growing Wild"

"Growing Wild" is a highlight reel of Ray Volpe's masterful production skillset.

183164677_350124033151616_2002539047445115533_n
NEWS

Ray Volpe Announces Collabs With Marshmello, Adventure Club, NGHTMRE, More

Fans of Volpe are safe to look forward to a prolific year of genre-defying bass music.

Ray Volpe
INTERVIEWS

Ray Volpe is Back With the New EP 'All Emotion Allowed' [INTERVIEW]

'Sad Dubstep Boy' shares the story behind his new EP 'All Emotion Allowed.'