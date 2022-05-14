Ray Volpe Connects with Myah Marie for Intoxicating Track "Growing Wild"

EDM.com's Class of 2022 inductee Ray Volpe has been on a tear as of late, most recently releasing his VIP of "Elastic." Now, he returns alongside Myah Marie for the first single off of his upcoming EP, "Growing Wild."

"Growing Wild" is a highlight reel of everything Ray Volpe brings to the table. The glowing soundscape he's created to open the track alongside Myah Marie's gorgeous vocals is immaculate, while the first half of the drop pays proper melodic tribute to her intoxicating voice. The switch-ups found throughout the drop showcase the hard-hitting sound he's known for in a way that brings it all together.

Last year was a career year for Ray Volpe, as he unleashed his highly-praised EP, Rise Of The Volpetron on Disciple Records. He then followed the release with a welcome return to what's become his home label with the fan-favorite EP, Legend of the Volpetron.

Listen to "Growing Wild" on streaming platforms here.

