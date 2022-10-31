RayRay and JVNA Team Up for Empowering Melodic Bass Track, "Butterfly"

Self-empowerment is the name on the game on RayRay's new single, "Butterfly," a melodic bass ballad written with fellow Taiwanese producer JVNA. Featuring a slow-burning bassline and sultry, hypnotic vocals, the collab is an ode to their experiences in the music industry as women, as well as the lessons they've taught themselves along the way.

Creepy and crawling, otherworldly and unyielding, "Butterfly" builds like lightning on the horizon with minimalistic percussion and sensuous lyricism: "Watch me as I go and take a leap / Try to make the dreams my reality." Meanwhile, deep bass grows beneath the surface, waiting to overtake you with a thunderous drop.

The track, RayRay says, is one of her favorite songs from her forthcoming debut album.

"Be strong and brave, and eventually, you will be like a butterfly emerging from the cocoon," RayRay said in a press release. "This is also the experience we have been learning as artists. Life isn't a bed of roses, and there are a lot of obstacles. However, as long as you pull it through, you will become a beautiful butterfly. It's also a tribute to our friends and fans in Taiwan and Asia."

"RayRay is one of the few friends I have in the industry to whom I can relate and talk about the similar struggles and experiences we have in our work field," JVNA added. "This song is about taking a leap of faith in pursuing our dreams, becoming the people we want to become, and succeeding in our goals."

"Butterfly" is out now via Yellow Claw's Barong Family. Check out the full music video, co-directed and animated by Asking Gee, below.

