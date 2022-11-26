RayRay’s Artistic Vision Shines In Versatile Debut Album, "Unearthly World"

RayRay's debut album, Unearthly World, tells a unique story while positioning the Taiwanese trailblazer as a major talent to watch in dance music.

Unearthly World is a masterful display of RayRay’s artistic range. “Wide Awake,” written and sung by RayRay herself, kicks off the album with groovy trap rhythms and infectious future bass energy. Meanwhile, “404” flips the script with its distorted kicks and energetic vocals while “Full Speed” (with ØZI) and “Just Like You” (with Patrick Brasca) make for genre-bending and tasteful takes on bass music.

“Don’t Need It” and “Losing My Mind” (with Dirty Audio) are fierce yet intricate dancefloor gems. And “Succubus,” the album's sultry closer, combines abstract melodic elements with brisk percussion and rumbling bass for a beautiful coda.

"'Unearthly' can have a very vague meaning, but I wanted to highlight the fact that it's a milestone release for me that sonically and aesthetically exists in the same dimension as my previous releases," RayRay explained in a statement. "With Unearthly World, I want to give the listeners and my fans a diversified body of work that stimulates their imagination with a wide range of music genres and invites them to my own unearthly world of RayRay as a seasoned music producer and a singer."

Take a listen to Unearthly World below.

RayRay initially turned heads as a winner of the Red Bull Thre3style competition and found herself in the studio with the likes of Skrillex, Steve Aoki, Atmozfears and Dutch trap pioneers Yellow Claw. Her unique productions reached the ears of Yellow Claw back in 2018, when the duo signed her to their Barong Family imprint and released her first three EPs.

Fast-forward to today, when RayRay is consistently headlining shows and performing at major music festivals like Glastonbury and Tomorrowland. She was also named the top Twitch "Live Music" Streamer, according to the 2020 IMS Business report, and held a residency on Tiësto's Musical Freedom Radio show on SiriusSM.

You can stream Unearthly World here.

