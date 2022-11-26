RayRay’s Artistic Vision Shines In Versatile Debut Album, "Unearthly World"

Skip to main content
The Taiwanese trailblazer has returned to Barong Family with her biggest release to-date.

Uli Zhung

RayRay's debut album, Unearthly World, tells a unique story while positioning the Taiwanese trailblazer as a major talent to watch in dance music.

Unearthly World is a masterful display of RayRay’s artistic range. “Wide Awake,” written and sung by RayRay herself, kicks off the album with groovy trap rhythms and infectious future bass energy. Meanwhile, “404” flips the script with its distorted kicks and energetic vocals while “Full Speed” (with ØZI) and “Just Like You” (with Patrick Brasca) make for genre-bending and tasteful takes on bass music.

“Don’t Need It” and “Losing My Mind” (with Dirty Audio) are fierce yet intricate dancefloor gems. And “Succubus,” the album's sultry closer, combines abstract melodic elements with brisk percussion and rumbling bass for a beautiful coda.

"'Unearthly' can have a very vague meaning, but I wanted to highlight the fact that it's a milestone release for me that sonically and aesthetically exists in the same dimension as my previous releases," RayRay explained in a statement. "With Unearthly World, I want to give the listeners and my fans a diversified body of work that stimulates their imagination with a wide range of music genres and invites them to my own unearthly world of RayRay as a seasoned music producer and a singer."

Take a listen to Unearthly World below. 

AKG_K371BT
GEAR + TECH

All the Best Gadgets to Give a DJ for the Holidays

Why not show your love this holiday season by splurging on a rad gadget?

By Graham Berry
RayRay 2022 Press Photo - Uli Zhung
MUSIC RELEASES

By Konstantinos Karakolis
EDC LV 2021-ZHU-Brian Rapaport Photo_04
EVENTS

Ring In the New Year With ZHU’s Techno Alias, Blacklizt

Insomniac announced that ZHU will hit the stage as Blacklizt at a secret SoCal location.

By Mikala Lugen

RayRay initially turned heads as a winner of the Red Bull Thre3style competition and found herself in the studio with the likes of Skrillex, Steve Aoki, Atmozfears and Dutch trap pioneers Yellow Claw. Her unique productions reached the ears of Yellow Claw back in 2018, when the duo signed her to their Barong Family imprint and released her first three EPs.

Fast-forward to today, when RayRay is consistently headlining shows and performing at major music festivals like Glastonbury and Tomorrowland. She was also named the top Twitch "Live Music" Streamer, according to the 2020 IMS Business report, and held a residency on Tiësto's Musical Freedom Radio show on SiriusSM.

You can stream Unearthly World here.

