Pandemic or not, drum & bass is continuing its encroachment on the American bass music scene. REAPER—one of the genre's forerunners in the US—is apt to lead the charge this summer, as evidenced by his new RENEGADE EP.

Since debuting in 2019, REAPER has amassed acclaim behind his chaotic, dark take on drum & bass and by drawing intrigue with his masked, anonymous persona. The enigmatic producer has garnered over three millions streams while earning co-signs from RL Grime, Zeds Dead and Kayzo, among others.

Led by the previously released, explosive single “HEATSEEKER,” the four-track EP fully fleshes out the ominous, dark vibes of the masked electronic producer. Following “HEATSEEKER,” “HEADHUNTER” leads the listener into jungle-infused basslines, adding in a thicker texture than found on the previous singles. “RAVEPUNK,” perhaps the danciest record on the project, fuses together modern bass influences in the first half, before giving way to a more old-school drum & bass sound at the end.

With this new EP, REAPER has provided yet another modern example of how drum & bass can find its way here in America. It also shows Monstercat is dedicated to bringing in new sounds to influence the culture.

