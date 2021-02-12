Rebecca Black Releases Remix Celebrating 10 Years of "Friday" with Dorian Electra, Big Freedia, and 3OH!3

Rebecca Black Releases Remix Celebrating 10 Years of "Friday" with Dorian Electra, Big Freedia, and 3OH!3

It's 2021, and Rebecca Black is still looking forward to the weekend.
Author:
Publish date:

Jade DeRose

Rebecca Black debuted a hyperpop remix of her viral single "Friday," celebrating its 10th anniversary. The new release marks the second offering from her in 2021, following "Girlfriend." The remix is produced by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs and features pop music agitator, Dorian Electra, Big Freedia, and 3OH!3. In a press release, Black shared, "Friday has this accidental campiness that was part of making it what it was, and through the years, camp has been something I've only further tried to embrace."

After ten years of some of the most brutal criticism an artist could receive, Rebecca Black is still in the game, carrying the torch, and writing hit singles. In 2011, at the age of 13, Rebecca Black's life changed forever when her debut song, "Friday," and accompanying music video went viral beyond belief. The video and song amassed a conversation from the entire nation, creating an iconic moment in music history. Surging through the sea of criticism, Rebecca Black forged her own path in the industry and proved to all that she is a force to be reckoned with. 

Black is much deservingly getting the final laugh as her new video became the #10 trending video on YouTube after its release. With multiple hit singles under her belt like "Do You," "Heart Full Of Scars," and "The Great Divide," the Los Angeles-based artist can now add "RIAA Gold Certified artist" to her list of accomplishments after being certified gold for "Friday" earlier this week. Rebecca Black has come far and deserves all the success she has earned. 

The remix also comes with a music video directed by Weston Allen that is a polar opposite to the original. It reimagines the 2010s zeitgeist juxtaposed through a hypnotic, futuristic universe which sees Black's iconic car shot matured into a technicolor drag race between herself and Dorian Electra, with the track's new Gold plaque sitting in the front passenger seat. The video ends with Black's car flying through the sky, which is suited well as the sky is the limit for Rebecca Black. 

Check out the "Friday" Remix here

RebeccaBlack_FridayRemix

FOLLOW REBECCA BLACK:

Facebook: facebook.com/IAmRebeccaBlack
Twitter:  twitter.com/MsRebeccaBlack
Instagram: instagram.com/msrebeccablack
Spotify: spoti.fi/37669UM

Related

Big Wild
MUSIC RELEASES

Big Wild Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary of "Aftergold" With New Remixes and Live Version

What a five years it's been.

deadmau5
MUSIC RELEASES

mau5trap Releases "we are friends vol. 10" Featuring New Tracks From deadmau5, Wolfgang Gartner, Grabbitz, and More

The consistently forward-thinking label has put together an impressive selection of exciting tracks

Yolanda Be Cool
MUSIC RELEASES

Yolanda Be Cool Celebrates 10 Years of "We No Speak Americano" With International Remix Package

Yolanda Be Cool's "10th Anniversary Edit" matures the nostalgic swing house hit into a balcony-shaking knockout.

Apashe
MUSIC RELEASES

Apashe Releases Trailblazing Remix Album For "Distance" Featuring Geoffroy

The remix album represents the incredible diversity of genres Apashe is capable of traversing.

Electric Zoo - Main Stage 2017
EVENTS

Electric Zoo Celebrates “The Big 10” This Weekend

The best way to enjoy Labor Day Weekend.

Taryn Manning Orange is the New Black DJ
MUSIC RELEASES

Orange Is the New Black Star Taryn Manning Releases New Single and Remix EP

The multi-talented Orange Is the New Black star released a new single alongside remixes from Lodato, Metrush, and ANT LaROCK.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) during a performance with fire in the background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Bags 10 Billion Streams in 3 Years

Sony Music awarded the superstar DJ a plaque for his monumental achievement.

Maduk b2b Danny Byrd @ RAMPAGE
MUSIC RELEASES

Maduk Celebrates 10 Years of UKF and Liquicity with Drum and Bass Release Colours / Still In Love

UKF and Liquicity commemorated their 10th anniversary with bright and colourful drum and bass release from Dutch drum and bass legend Maduk.