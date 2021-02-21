Rising Trap Artist RemK Drops Stunning New Single "Turning Point"

While his name may not be on your radar just yet, RemK's will be after the release of his first single of 2021, "Turning Point." The young rising trap artist has been hard at work perfecting his sound, and the countless hours have clearly paid off. The Long Beach native has delivered a track that hits on all cylinders, weaving the listener between dark and light sonic atmospheres.

RemK kicks off "Turning Point" with a haunting opening, filled with cinematic sound design and an ethereal croon. He then builds into a ferocious first drop that will send listeners into a sonic rabbit hole before delivering a second mammoth drop, which ripples with arpeggiated synths. The final segment of "Turning Point" leads into a stunning future bass-style culmination, bringing the track home with a euphoric twist.

RemK's unique sound is exactly what trap music needs right now. The aptly titled track looks like a bona fide turning point in the young producer's career and is sure to be a linchpin in the DJ sets of bass music's elite. It follows RemK's "Detour Mix," which premiered on Hex Cougar's "Alter/Ego" livestream and featured a plethora of unreleased music. So far he's already received support from Boombox Cartel, QUIX, Dirty Audio, Diplo, and Party Favor, among others.

You can stream "Turning Point" across all platforms here.



