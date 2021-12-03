RENN and Liel Kolet Join Forces for Haunting Melodic Bass Track, "Peace of Mind"

RENN has unveiled his latest single, a melodic dubstep tearjerker which the rising bass producer called one of the "most emotional and deepest songs" he's ever produced.

"Peace of Mind," out now by way of Excision's venerated Subsidia imprint, features a powerful topline from Israeli singer-songwriter Liel Kolet. Kolet, who has released music on Monstercat and Seven Lions' Ophelia Records, among other labels, explores the struggles of finding light amid times of personal strife. "Lonely thoughts try to take over / I won't let them any longer / I'm ready to leave my own life behind," she belts with a euphoric punch.

"Peace of Mind" appears on Subsidia's Dawn: Vol. 5 compilation, a record that also features new music by Crankdat, Killin' Void, and many more. With its soaring chords, frenetic leads, and punchy snares, the track is a natural fit within the Dawn universe, which focuses on heavy-hitting melodic music. It's a surefire standout on the compilation and one that further positions RENN as one to watch in the red-hot melodic bass genre.

Check out "Peace of Mind" in full below.

In a press release issued to announce "Peace of Mind," RENN said the recording process was deeply emotional.

"I’m really close to my emotions when it comes to music and 'Peace of Mind' is definitely one of my most emotional and deepest songs I’ve ever written. I can’t tell you how many times I shedded tears while writing the song with Liel," RENN said. "She has one of the most beautiful and emotional voices I’ve ever heard and I couldn't have asked for a better singer to collaborate with on this one. She has delivered the messages exactly like the way we wanted and I couldn’t be more proud of how it turned out. I really hope people can relate to this song as much as I do."

You can stream "Peace of Mind" on your go-to platform here.

FOLLOW RENN:

Facebook: facebook.com/iamrennmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/iamrennmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/iamrennmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3D4Um6j