Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
RENN and Liel Kolet Join Forces for Haunting Melodic Bass Track, "Peace of Mind"
Publish date:

RENN and Liel Kolet Join Forces for Haunting Melodic Bass Track, "Peace of Mind"

RENN said the recording process of his new Subsidia track was deeply emotional.
Author:

c/o Press

RENN said the recording process of his new Subsidia track was deeply emotional.

RENN has unveiled his latest single, a melodic dubstep tearjerker which the rising bass producer called one of the "most emotional and deepest songs" he's ever produced.

"Peace of Mind," out now by way of Excision's venerated Subsidia imprint, features a powerful topline from Israeli singer-songwriter Liel Kolet. Kolet, who has released music on Monstercat and Seven Lions' Ophelia Records, among other labels, explores the struggles of finding light amid times of personal strife. "Lonely thoughts try to take over / I won't let them any longer / I'm ready to leave my own life behind," she belts with a euphoric punch.

"Peace of Mind" appears on Subsidia's Dawn: Vol. 5 compilation, a record that also features new music by Crankdat, Killin' Void, and many more. With its soaring chords, frenetic leads, and punchy snares, the track is a natural fit within the Dawn universe, which focuses on heavy-hitting melodic music. It's a surefire standout on the compilation and one that further positions RENN as one to watch in the red-hot melodic bass genre.

Check out "Peace of Mind" in full below.

Recommended Articles

IMG_7779_filter
MUSIC RELEASES

RENN and Liel Kolet Join Forces for Haunting Melodic Bass Track, "Peace of Mind"

RENN said the recording process of his new Subsidia track was deeply emotional.

18 seconds ago
Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021-3
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 and Portugal. The Man Could Achieve First Platinum-Selling Song Distributed Exclusively as NFT

With "this is fine" deadmau5 and Portugal. The Man are showing the artist community at large just how powerful NFTs can be in redefining the rules of the creator economy.

3 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 10.58.06 PM
GEAR + TECH

Kàra Màr Is the First AI-Driven Social Artist to Release an Album On Spotify

Kàra Màr joins the ranks of David Guetta, Carl Cox, and Armin van Buuren inside Sensorium Galaxy's metaverse.

59 minutes ago

In a press release issued to announce "Peace of Mind," RENN said the recording process was deeply emotional.

"I’m really close to my emotions when it comes to music and 'Peace of Mind' is definitely one of my most emotional and deepest songs I’ve ever written. I can’t tell you how many times I shedded tears while writing the song with Liel," RENN said. "She has one of the most beautiful and emotional voices I’ve ever heard and I couldn't have asked for a better singer to collaborate with on this one. She has delivered the messages exactly like the way we wanted and I couldn’t be more proud of how it turned out. I really hope people can relate to this song as much as I do."

You can stream "Peace of Mind" on your go-to platform here.

FOLLOW RENN:

Facebook: facebook.com/iamrennmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/iamrennmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/iamrennmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3D4Um6j

Related

Calvin Harris 2019 head shot.
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris Surprises Fans with House Track, "Peace Love Happiness v3"

Calvin Harris has debuted a new house sound seemingly out of nowhere.

NGHTMRE Grabbitz Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE and Grabbitz Drop Melodic Bass Single “Bruises”

The two combined their talents for the emotion-packed single “Bruises,” out now on Ultra Records.

PsoGnar Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

PsoGnar Unveils Haunting Electro-Rock Track "Vampire"

"'Vampire' is energetic, catchy, poetic, and tells a story as many of my tracks do."

SLANDER and Ganja White Night
MUSIC RELEASES

SLANDER Team Up With Ganja White Night for Moody Melodic Bass Hybrid "Miss You"

The pair of duos created a track that features elements seemingly designed for both main stages and mosh pits.

subsidia
MUSIC RELEASES

Get Lost in the Melodic Bass of Subsidia Records' Euphoric 18-Track "Dawn: Vol. 2" Compilation

The record features tracks by Man Cub, yetep and GhostDragon, and a massive collaboration between Excision and Whales.

Zoibaf Press Photo on Rocky Beach
MUSIC RELEASES

Zoibaf Joins Forces with TRUNG on Future Bass Single "Voices"

Italian producer Zoibaf takes us on a calming chill trap adventure with the stunning new single "Voices."

andy_caldwell_pink_bg_2021
MUSIC RELEASES

Andy Caldwell Drops Stunning Melodic House LP, “Genesis”

Caldwell, a three-time Grammy nominee, has gone back to his roots for the seven-track LP.

SLANDER
MUSIC RELEASES

SLANDER Joins Forces with RIOT for Melodic "You Don't Even Know Me"

SLANDER is back with another heater!